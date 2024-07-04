Extreme heat lingers through next week. This heatwave on pace to be historic for Northern California.

Our long-duration heatwave continues as we celebrate the 4th of July. Thursday will be similar to the past five days with highs in the triple digits across the valley.

This major heat has no signs of slowing down either with more triple digits in the forecast through next week.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect for Northern California through Tuesday, July 9.

As many make plans to celebrate Independence Day, make sure to be careful in the heat. Temperatures will climb through the afternoon with daytime highs ranging from 107- 110 degrees. Major to extreme heat risk will be likely.

Overnight, expect little to no relief with lows in the 70s. It will be a warm but clear night for any fireworks viewing.

Strong high pressure overhead

July has brought us the beginning of this heatwave as a large ridge of high pressure sits overhead. This blocks any incoming cooler air, keeping air dry and hot through the afternoons.

There is good model agreement that this ridge will not shift through at least Tuesday, possibly even longer. This means we're still not even halfway through this extreme heat event.

Triple-digit heat continues

Since July 1st, we have now hit three days of 100 degrees or more. This places Downtown Sacramento at 12 for the year so far. The average in a year is 23.

This heatwave has the potential to be historic for Northern California.

Of course, we know July is always a hot month for the region, but the duration of this heat wave is what could place this month in the record books.

If we continue this streak of highs over 105 degrees into the middle of next week, this would put us in the running for a top 6 heat wave with consecutive days at or above 100 degrees.

Our last heat wave similar to this one was in 2013 with seven consecutive days over 105 degrees.

The current record for longest of days where temperatures were at or above 100 degrees in Downtown Sacramento was 11 days in a row set back in 2006.

Looking at the next five days there will be no relief in sight. Valley highs will range from 100-111 degrees through next Wednesday.

Long-range models have been hinting at upper 90s returning by next Friday, July, 12. But, being a week out this too can change.

Heat risk and protection

Areas of major to extreme heat risk continue through next week. Elevation won't be very helpful either as temperatures will be very warm with an elevated fire risk in the foothills and the Sierra. The risk for a heat-related illness is high.

It is important to limit your time outdoors during the peak times of the day from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wear loose-fitting clothing, light colors and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Sacramento County along with other cities and counties has set up cooling centers this week. Most public libraries serve as cooling centers as well. More information about your county can be found here.

Don't forget about your furry friends either! Try to take your pet on walks early in the day or late at night after the pavement has cooled down. Also, bring them indoors if possible during the peak heat of the day.

If your air conditioner has a hard time cooling your house down, keep your blinds closed during the day and try opening your windows late at night to get some cooling.

If this week takes you to local waterways, make sure to wear a life jacket. The rivers are still running very fast and cold.

Stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team through the weekend and next week as we track this potentially historic heatwave.