Explosion heard just before fire at Natomas apartment complex

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Flames broke out at an apartment building in Sacramento on Saturday. 

The fire burned inside units of an apartment complex in the 2700 block of River Plaza Drive, which is approximately between Garden Highway and Leroy Green Academy. The first- and second-floor units were affected by the fire, according to a Sacramento Fire Department tweet. 

No injuries were reported. 

According to reports, the fire was preceded by the sound of an explosion. The cause of the explosion, and whether it caused the fire, is under investigation.

A fire investigator is at the scene working to determine how the fire started. 

First published on October 8, 2022 / 4:30 PM

