Experts share resources that can help smokers quit in 2024

Experts share tips of how to quit smoking in 2024

Experts share tips of how to quit smoking in 2024

Experts share tips of how to quit smoking in 2024

SACRAMENTO - If quitting smoking is on your list of New Year's resolutions, you're not alone.

"Nicotine is addictive," said Kesa Bruce, who works with the American Lung Association. "It's an addictive product."

For Bruce, smoking is personal because of her aunt.

"She ultimately ended up developing cancer and I have other family members who smoke. So this is personal to me," Bruce said.

The American Lung Association makes the same push every year for people to quit, a battle that is not easy.

"I will say here in California, there's approximately 39,950 people who are killed annually here in California from tobacco-related deaths. Nationally, 16 million Americans live with a tobacco-related disease," Bruce said.

And then there's kids. Results from the National Youth Tobacco Survey show the percentage of high school students who currently use e-cigarettes declined significantly during the past year, from 14% to 10%.

But the study also showed tobacco use is increasing among middle school students, rising to more than 6% in 2023.

Overall, the survey found that 10% of middle and high schoolers – 2.8 million students – reported they currently use tobacco products, which CDC officials say is concerning.

"They are young and have a developing brain and we want them to be successful and thrive in adulthood," said Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC chief medical officer. "If they're using nicotine-containing products, it will impact their developing brain."

When it comes to quitting there is plenty of help out there. Talk to your doctor, check out FDA-approved medications and the American Lung Association also has a free helpline.

"We have registered nurses, we have respiratory therapists and it's also staffed by certified tobacco treatment specialists," Bruce said.

They are simple first steps that can save a life.

"Make a commitment to quit smoking for your family, for your loved ones, for yourself, to be able to start the new year off, you know in a healthy way," Bruce said.

The American Lung Association has a number of resources on their website. If you're interested in checking out its quit line, that number is 1-800-lung-USA.