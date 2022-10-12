Expert: College students at higher risk of sexual assault during fall 'red zone'

SACRAMENTO -- As Sacramento State campus police investigate three recent sexual assaults of students, the focus is on how to protect the college community of more than 30,000 people.

"A lot of stuff we can't control but what we can control is making sure our students are safe, that they feel safe," campus police chief Chet Madison said in a news conference Tuesday. "We recognize it's an open campus. We are gonna do our best to make sure that people enjoy their college experience here."

Experts on campus sexual violence tell CBS13 that the uptick in assaults comes as no surprise.

That's because data shows the time period between the first day of the fall semester and Thanksgiving break, typically about eight weeks, is the time when students are most at risk on campuses nationwide.

Experts call it the "red zone."

"Over 50 percent of sexual assault incidents that will occur during the year happen during the red zone," said Tracey Vitchers, a national expert on campus sexual violence and executive director of the nonprofit advocacy organization It's on Us.

Sac State students we spoke with were not aware of the red zone, and didn't realize they were at higher risk

"Wow no, I didn't know that," said sophomore student Sophia Vossos.

However, they remain aware and vigilant.

"I will say that last year I was roofied somewhere near our campus and I never found out who it was," said Vossos.

Sac State graduate student Alveena Bidwal is on high alert as many of her courses this semester are night classes.

"I keep pepper spray on me but I feel like that's not enough these days," said Bidwal. "I feel like certain areas of the campus aren't as lit up as you would assume they should be, either."

Vitchers says ending campus rape starts with awareness.

"It's really important for students to be aware of the red zone so they can be looking out for one another," said Vitchers.

Data shows freshmen and transfer students are most at risk.

"For some, it might be the first time they are really engaging in any kind of campus party culture. It leaves them more likely to be victimized by those who would perpetrate sexual assault," said Vitchers.

She believes educating students about their risk is critical. Sac State students told CBS on Tuesday they took online video-based training as freshmen.

"It took me about 45 minutes. It was easy, informational, it was good. I wouldn't say it's done the greatest deal," said Vossos. "Maybe something that involves a little more effort put into it would be beneficial."

Our expert says colleges and universities need to go a step further.

"The online prevention programs are not enough," Vitchers emphasized.

Her message? Be an active bystander. If you see something, say something.

"That can really change the culture of a campus community to one where sexual violence is not tolerated and when, god forbid, it happens that survivors are believed and supported," said Vitchers.

Data shows that one in five women will be sexually assaulted during their time on a college campus.

Only about five to six percent of the male student population is committing over 90% of the campus sexual assaults on average. This shows they are repeat offenders, who often do not get reported.

Sac State PD

Sacramento State police urge anyone with information on the suspect believed to be responsible for two recent sexual assaults of students to contact them. Police identify him only as "Zayn" and do not believe he is a Sac State student.