Ex-felon arrested in October road rage gun-waving incident on I-80 in Fairfield

A road rage suspect who waved a gun during an October 2023 incident on Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield was arrested, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

On Oct. 17, officers responded to a call of a man brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident on eastbound Highway 80 near the Abernathy Road exit.

Detectives identified the suspect as Colt Thomas Baldwin, 39, of Vallejo. On Wednesday, CHP officers and Solano County Sheriff's deputies served arrest and search warrants at Baldwin's home and recovered evidence, the CHP said in a social media post.

Posted by CHP - Golden Gate Division on Thursday, January 18, 2024

Baldwin was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges of brandishing a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.