Everhart Hotel apartment building catches fire in downtown Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY — More than a dozen people were displaced in downtown Grass Valley after an apartment building caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at the Everhart Hotel at the corner of West Main and South Church streets. The Grass Valley Fire Department said 13 people were displaced and four people—two civilians and two firefighters—were injured. All four are expected to recover.

The Grass Valley Police Department said the Evergreen Hotel apartments are mostly home to senior citizens.

The fire was contained to the building and did not pose a threat to the public, according to the Grass Valley Police Department, but streets around the building were expected to remain closed for several hours.

A power outage affected the area due to firefighting efforts but was restored by around 2:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.