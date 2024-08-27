Watch CBS News
Local News

Everhart Hotel apartment building catches fire in downtown Grass Valley

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Apartment building catches fire in downtown Grass Valley
Apartment building catches fire in downtown Grass Valley 02:15

GRASS VALLEY — More than a dozen people were displaced in downtown Grass Valley after an apartment building caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at the Everhart Hotel at the corner of West Main and South Church streets. The Grass Valley Fire Department said 13 people were displaced and four people—two civilians and two firefighters—were injured. All four are expected to recover.

The Grass Valley Police Department said the Evergreen Hotel apartments are mostly home to senior citizens.

grass-valley-everhart-hotel-fire.jpg
Obtained by CBS13

The fire was contained to the building and did not pose a threat to the public, according to the Grass Valley Police Department, but streets around the building were expected to remain closed for several hours.

A power outage affected the area due to firefighting efforts but was restored by around 2:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.