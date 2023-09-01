Evacuation orders lifted after fire spreads from structure to vegetation near Diamond Springs

EL DORADO COUNTY – A wildfire near Diamond Springs prompted evacuation orders for some areas in the immediate vicinity on Thursday.

The fire, which was first reported around 5:30 p.m., is burning off North Circle Drive.

Initially, the incident was reported as a structure fire. Cal Fire crews responded to the scene.

August 31 630PM. CAL FIRE and partner agencies are responding to the North Fire in the community of Diamond Springs. It... Posted by CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Cal Fire says the fire grew to about 15 acres and evacuation orders were issued. Multiple structures were threatened, officials said.

Evacuation orders were lifted a little after 7 p.m., according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. Cal Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of the fire.

Deputies said hard traffic closures remain in effect at Pleasant Valley Road and Canyon Valley, and North Circle and Fowler Lane.