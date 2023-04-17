Erykah Badu, yasiin bey announce June 2023 show in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO – Two legendary recording artists will be hitting the road together for their first tour in years – and Sacramento has made the list of cities.

Erykah Badu and yasiin bey announced their "Unfollow Me" tour on Monday.

A 25-city schedule with several California dates has been released.

Sacramento has a date with Badu and bey on June 20 at the Golden 1 Center.

The show adds to the growing list of big-name shows announced at the Golden 1 Center for this year's concert season. Upcoming shows at G1C include Lizzo on May 28, blink-182 on June 23, Duran Duran on Aug. 24, and P!NK on Oct. 12.