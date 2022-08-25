"Erroneous signal" sent during compliance testing blamed for causing massive El Dorado County power outage

EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County dealt with power outages on Wednesday morning.

About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage.

We were just informed by PG&E of a power outage impacting most of the County and that PG&E is trying to find the cause. Stay tuned for updates as we have them. — County of El Dorado (@CountyElDorado) August 24, 2022

By 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to just about 1,000 customers.

All customers were restored by 2 p.m.

According to PG&E's outage map, power wasn't expected to be restored until about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for some areas. Other areas had an even later time of after 4 p.m. for estimated restoration.

City of Placerville officials say it appears that the problem originated from a failed substation in El Dorado Hills.

A PG&E official said the problem stemmed from an erroneous signal sent to a piece of equipment while crews were doing some compliance testing. The signal caused de-energization of several transmission lines and substations.