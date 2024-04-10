Thousands gather in Sacramento to celebrate end of Ramadan

Thousands of Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan at Cal Expo

Thousands of Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan at Cal Expo

Thousands of Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO - It was a momentous occasion at Cal Expo as thousands of Muslims gathered to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

"It looks like there is a sea of people coming in," said Omar Altamini, an organizer of the event.

The Eid al-Fitr holiday falls at the end of Ramadan.

"Today is a day of celebration. We had 30 days few fasting, getting closer to our faith trying to feel the hunger of people less fortunate and being thankful for what we have," said Mohammed Mohammed, an organizer.

Families dressed in their finest.

"Everyone is here to show they probably picked their clothes a long time ago. They are here to dress to impress,"

A 10-year-old showed off her henna tattoos.

"A lot of my friends came so that's why we came here," said Bahara Ramesh, an attendee.

Mohammed Hakim-Raiskhil brought his family. The father of seven moved here several months ago from Afghanistan.

"When Afghanistan was free, we celebrate the peace, we celebrate that day and it was very good but now it's not possible for us," Hakim-Raiskhil said.

The lines of people continued for hours as everyone wanted to join in the first public Eid celebration since 1993. Altamini said different groups have celebrated independently at community centers but not altogether in one place like this.

"The Muslim community felt the need to come together. With everything that's happening in the world and what's happening in Reza, the Muslim community needs something that would bring them all together especially here in Sacramento," Altamini said.

Inside a sermon about unity and strength of community. Organizers hope the peaceful celebration sends a strong message and encourages others to join in.

"Having that connection, that face-to-face with everyone is really one of the great blessings of this holiday," Altamini said.

After the sermon, families were invited to an outdoor food fair with games for kids.

The celebration at Cal Expo ended Wednesday at 5 p.m.