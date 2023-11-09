Watch CBS News
Employee killed in snowmobile accident at Lake Tahoe ski resort

ALPINE MEADOWS – An investigation is underway after an employee died in an apparent snowmobile accident at the Alpine Meadows resort.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that they responded to the scene along the 2600 block of Alpine Meadows Road just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers say an Alpine Meadows employee died in the incident.

Due to the incident being a workplace incident, CHP says the OSHA will be investigating.

No other details about the accident or the employee have been released at this time. 

First published on November 9, 2023 / 9:47 AM PST

