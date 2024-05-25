Watch CBS News
Local News

Employee at Sacramento business stabbed by customer, police say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – An employee was stabbed by a customer early Saturday morning in Sacramento, the police department said. 

Around 3:45 a.m., police responded to a business in the 2000 block of 16th Street for reports that an employee was stabbed by a customer. 

When police arrived, they found the victim with a non-life-threatening injury. 

The suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Anthony Smith of Sacramento, was located and arrested near Broadway.

He was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on May 25, 2024 / 2:54 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.