Employee at Sacramento business stabbed by customer, police say

SACRAMENTO – An employee was stabbed by a customer early Saturday morning in Sacramento, the police department said.

Around 3:45 a.m., police responded to a business in the 2000 block of 16th Street for reports that an employee was stabbed by a customer.

When police arrived, they found the victim with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Anthony Smith of Sacramento, was located and arrested near Broadway.

He was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and resisting or obstructing an officer.