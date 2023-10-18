Emotions high during Sac State's townhall meeting on Middle East war

SACRAMENTO -- Tension flared on Sacramento State's campus Tuesday evening for a community forum on the war in the Middle East.

The town hall-style meeting was aimed to provide information and allow students to ask questions.

The panel was made up of professors from varying fields of study to provide context on the war, including professors of Journalism, Political Science, and Religion, and the director for Iranian and Middle Eastern Studies.

Panel members say they have received questions from students regarding the war and a town hall would be a way to address some of those questions.

Emotions boiled over during the Q&A portion of Tuesday's meeting following a forum discussing the war in the Middle East.

Panel members say they were anticipating tough questions but the goal of the meeting was to make sure students felt heard and for professors to answer questions to the best of their ability without choosing a side.

"My job here is not to adjudicate the conflict. It's not to debate the merits of anyone's claims. It is to hopefully provide some guidance to how to go forth into the world," Professor Sahar Razavi said.

Organizers said during the forum that they will likely host more of these in the future.