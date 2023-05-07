Emeryville police seek man in sexual battery of 17-year-old boy

PIX Now Morning Edition 5-7-23 PIX Now Morning Edition 5-7-23 08:38

EMERYVILLE – Police in Emeryville are looking for a man suspected in the sexual battery of a 17-year-old boy near restrooms on Bay Street on Friday.

The contact, which occurred about 10:15 a.m., involved a man with a gray beard and glasses, wearing a black hat, black zip-up sweater with a red logo on the front and back, and dark pants, police said Saturday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Emeryville police investigators at (510) 596-3700.