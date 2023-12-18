Embattled former Stockton mayor hopes for second chance in city council run

Former Stockton mayor hopes for second chance in city council run

STOCKTON — The embattled former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva said he is ready for a return to city hall. After several convictions and lots of controversy, he announced that he is running for a city council seat.

He spoke to CBS13 about his decision to re-enter public life.

"Why get back into politics given your history in Stockton?" CBS13's Steve Large asked.

"Because I need to clear my name," Silva said. "I need for Stockton residents to consider giving me another chance."

With his 6-year-old son standing by his side, Silva explained his motivation for a city hall comeback.

"I got knocked down, I got spit on, I got chewed up," Silva said.

Voters may remember the scene in 2016: Silva leaving Amador County jail following an arrest in a case investigated by the FBI.

"Well, it was shocking. I mean, it was something like from a movie," Silva said.

Silva eventually pleaded no contest in a deal to a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a Stockton Silver Lake Camp counselor under 21. He served 40 hours of community service.

Silva also pleaded no contest in 2019 to a felony conflict of interest charge of contributing city money to a youth club. He was sentenced to an alternative work program.

"I actually had to go to the county dump and spend 90 days there shoveling garbage and trash," Silva said.

In 2016, there was also an investigation into a gun stolen from Silva that was used in three crimes, including murder. Silva was not charged in that case.

"I've learned from my mistakes. I'm a little bit older now. I'm a little bit more mature," Silva said.

The former mayor said his new campaign for city council will focus on public safety and reducing homelessness.

He's already got the name recognition, but will it help or hurt him?

"I would just like the folks in Stockton to give me the benefit of the doubt," Silva said.

Silva said that in the past seven years, he did move out of Stockton briefly, to the mountains, to do some reflecting. He now lives back in Stockton and owns a family entertainment business.