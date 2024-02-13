Railroad expansion project will connect Elk Grove to San Francisco Bay Area

The San Joaquin Regional Railroad Commission (SJRCC) is working on an expansion project called the Valley Rail Program which includes 17 new stations, primarily bringing more service to the Sacramento area. A new station will be coming to the city of Elk Grove.

"They said they put a lot of time in finding somewhere close to the rail, so expense-wise, I figure they save quite a bit of money. There are already amenities there. Should be a good location," Elk Grove resident Jeff Stranger said.

The new station will be an overcrossing. The railroad commission said the strategic location of Laguna Boulevard and Dwight Road will be beneficial to both northbound and southbound passengers.

"The first train that would operate out of Elk Grove would start in Natomas and it will travel south, make a stop in Elk Grove and travel along the current ace corridor which travels through the tri-valley and then through the Silicon Valley," SJRCC Deputy Director David Lipari said.

For Bay Area commuters, it'll be a quick hop skip and jump to Elk Grove's Apple campus.

"It's right there in a perfect location for our residents but also visitors alike," Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said.

The mayor said taking cars off the road has been a priority.

"Traffic congestion is a big concern for our residents, so that will alleviate the congestion on the road. But now, having access to the trains and Silicon Valley, which is the hub of innovation and venture capital, having access to that is a game changer for the city of Elk Grove," Mayor Singh Allen said.

However, the optimal location they found is kicking some people out of their storage units as the new station will invade the space of a storage facility.

"I think it's a great thing for the city, but selfishly, I'm not impressed by the way it happened," said Stranger, who received notice to store his boat elsewhere.

Construction will begin next year and the first passengers should be welcomed by the end of 2026.