Elk Grove swim competition largest in Western region

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE — The biggest swim competition in the Western region is happening in Elk Grove, and several young swimmers are making a splash.

The competition is made up of swimmers who are 14 and under from 13 different states.

"This is the biggest meet that 14 and under swimmers can make. So you've been training your whole life for this, well, life, career. And you have to apply to make it on the team and then be chosen to get here. So once you get here, it's a huge deal," said swimmer Julianna Gibson.

The event includes four days of trials and finals in the full 50-meter Olympic-sized swimming pool at the Elk Grove Aquatic Center.

