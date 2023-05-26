Watch CBS News
Elk Grove student struck by car on school grounds

ELK GROVE -- A student in Elk Grove was struck by a car on school grounds, said Elk Grove Unified School District. 

The accident occurred on Friday morning at Franklin Elementary School on Dorcey Drive.

According to officials, a student from the school was accidentally struck by a car that was driven by the student's relative. 

The student was sent to a nearby hospital and has since been cleared by medical. 

