Elk Grove student struck by car on school grounds
ELK GROVE -- A student in Elk Grove was struck by a car on school grounds, said Elk Grove Unified School District.
The accident occurred on Friday morning at Franklin Elementary School on Dorcey Drive.
According to officials, a student from the school was accidentally struck by a car that was driven by the student's relative.
The student was sent to a nearby hospital and has since been cleared by medical.
