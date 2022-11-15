"We can do anything": Elk Grove school honors civil rights icon with Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day

ELK GROVE — Retracing the steps of a civil rights icon, one local high school on Monday remembered Ruby Bridges and the role she played in American history.

Around 100 students, staff, parents and community members walked to and through the front gates at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove.

"I feel [that] being with a group of people who do look like me, it sets me at ease," one student said.

They are honoring Bridges, who was one of the first African American children to desegregate all-White schools in New Orleans on this day in 1960. Facing taunts and threats, she walked into class alongside U.S. marshalls.

"I am very thankful for Ruby Bridges because I wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for her," student Maggie Beuchi said.

After learning more about Bridge's story, these teens reflected on the reality of racism.

"I feel like it just teaches how the real world can be and to always be ready for that, especially as a colored woman," another student said.

They also reflected on how education and unification can build bridges.

"Today's walk has taught me [that] if we ban together, we can do anything possible," Beuchi said.

Some say the walk changed them.

"I am so filled with joy. I am so filled with confidence," a student said.

Teacher Tamika Francis organized the event. She was one of many school leaders pleased with the turnout...

"This is a unifying event for our entire community and our entire school district," Principal Taigan Keplinger said.

Students were excited to make Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day a tradition.

"I feel like it's good to start implementing them, especially where we are going to start having other people reach out to more people to come and support us," a student said.