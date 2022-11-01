Elk Grove police surround home searching for stabbing suspect

ELK GROVE – Officers have surrounded a house in Elk Grove after a stabbing Tuesday morning.

The scene is on Springhurst Drive, near Goldy Glen Way.

Elk Grove police say they responded to the scene after getting a report of a person allegedly stabbing a family member. That victim has been transported to the hospital by family. The person's condition was not known by police.

Police Activity- Officers are holding a perimeter around a house on Springhurst, near Goldy Glen. We are looking for a... Posted by Elk Grove Police Department on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Springhurst Drive between Heathermist and Goldy Glen way is closed due to the situation.

No other details, including any information about the suspect, have been released.