Elk Grove police looking for stolen vehicle suspect who ran into neighborhood

ELK GROVE – A search is on in an Elk Grove neighborhood for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle late Wednesday morning.

The scene is near Iris Meadow Way and Wil Sienna Court.

Elk Grove police say officers are in the area and a perimeter has been set up.

Officers note that the school in the area, Helen Carr Castello Elementary, is safe and is not affected by the situation. School staff have placed the school on a precautionary lockdown.

The suspect is believed to be possibly in a home. Flashbangs have already been deployed, police say.