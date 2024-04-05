Elk Grove police drones will respond to emergency situations before officers do

Drones will respond to emergency police situations in Elk Grove before officers do

ELK GROVE — The Elk Grove Police Department will soon use drones to respond to emergencies more quickly.

The department has been using drones since 2019, but those had to be operated by officers already at the scene of the emergency.

Now, the department will be flying a new type of drone that can be controlled from inside its headquarters, and they can be launched within seconds of a 911 call coming in.

The first responder drones will be positioned in several different neighborhoods so they can get anywhere in the city in just three minutes.

They are based on a similar program run by the Chula Vista Police Department in San Diego County. Those aircraft have been flying for more than five years, and the department said they've been successfully used in thousands of emergencies.

The drones fly below 400 feet and can be used day or night, but some people may have concerns over the aircraft buzzing over homes and peering into windows or backyards.

"We're not going to be invading anyone's privacy," said Elk Grove police spokesperson Officer Christina Gonzalez. "Anywhere that you would expect your privacy, you're still going to have it."

The technology can even be used to issue a ticket for things like shooting off illegal fireworks or street racing.

"If we see you, we'll get your license and you'll get a citation later," Gonzalez said. "Officers never have to respond."

Elk Grove police respond to more than 45,000 calls a year, and they say about 11% of those could be handled with just a drone overhead.

"We'll be able to put our officers where they're actually needed," Gonzalez said.

The Elk Grove City Council approved spending $2 million to operate the new drones over a four-year period. The program is expected to begin in the next six to twelve months.