Elk Grove Police crack down on retail theft with undercover operations

By Brady Halbleib

By Brady Halbleib

ELK GROVE -- The Elk Grove Police Department shared an inside look with CBS13 into a covert operation targeting shoplifters during the holiday season. It comes amid a rising trend of retail thefts across the state.

The operation happened at two Kohl's locations in Elk Grove on Thursday night. Officers worked closely with loss prevention teams inside of the stores to apprehend shoplifters.

Thursday's operation marked its tenth operation of the year, reflecting the departments newly heightened focus on mitigating shoplifting. 

Sgt. Dan Emerson emphasized the consequences for would-be thieves, stating, "When you come into our city and steal, you're potentially going to get caught and arrested."

Elk Grove police successfully recovered more than $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise and made 27 arrests through the operations.

