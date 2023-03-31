Watch CBS News
Elk Grove police arrest suspected burglar allegedly seen loading items into car

ELK GROVE - A suspected Elk Grove burglar was caught overnight, thanks to the help of a police K9.

On Friday morning around 12:19 a.m., officers responded to a report of two suspicious people seen on surveillance cameras loading property into a white Honda Civic, according to an Elk Grove Police Department statement.

Officers say they went to the scene and found the vehicle, which was filled with stolen property and tools commonly used for burglaries, in plain view. Officers then located a cut fence to a nearby property. There, officers found one of the suspects, who was hiding. 

They say K9 Jax helped with the search.

The suspect, Octavio Lopezlam, was placed into custody and booked into jail for resisting arrest, burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine.

March 31, 2023

