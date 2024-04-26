Elk Grove Mexican restaurant targeted by burglars again

ELK GROVE - A well-known Mexican restaurant near Elk Grove has been targeted by burglars yet again.

Several customers were seen walking up to the door scratching their heads and realizing it was boarded up. It's still open as Super Taco has another door.

But this is the second time in a month the business has dealt with a break-in and is down to one door.

Security footage caught this group of thieves breaking in, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, cracking the glass busting open the door with crowbars and getting inside.

They went through the kitchen and into the back office where the safe is. Luckily they could not get the safe to open.

The restaurant believes the overnight thieves are repeat offenders because similar footage was caught at the end of March of similar-looking people breaking in and doing the same thing - heading for the safe.

They didn't make away with anything and ultimately vandalized the restaurant.

"It's unfortunate if it was targeted in a sense it is odd I hope people pay more attention to it they are a good hard-working family so it's sad to see people that do so much for the community be targeted like that back to back," said Amrmando Deanda, an Elk Grove resident.

The restaurant thinks the would-be thieves are teens.

CBS13 reached out to the sheriff's office but hasn't heard back.