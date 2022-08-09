Watch CBS News
Elk Grove man, 21, killed in rollover crash; DUI suspected

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Investigators believe DUI was a factor in a crash that left an Elk Grove man dead and his passenger with major injuries early Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sheldon Lake Drive and Grant Line Road for a rollover crash. Officers found that a car was apparently speeding down Sunrise Boulevard when it failed to negotiate the curve – sending it down a drainage ditch.

The car overturned several times, crashing into a wood fence and a parked car, before it finally came to a rest in a vacant lot.

Officers say the passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Elk Grove, was ejected in the crash and suffered major injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, CHP says.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Elk Grove, was pinned and had to be extricated by firefighters. CHP says he was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, CHP says.

The name of the driver killed has not been released. 

