Man accused of raping woman, holding her captive in Elk Grove apartment for 9 days

ELK GROVE — A man was arrested on accusations that he kidnapped and raped a woman who was found in Elk Grove nine days after she was reported missing out of Stockton, police said Friday night.

The Stockton Police Department said the 24-year-old woman was reported missing on April 16 after her family was unable to get in touch with her.

CBS Sacramento spoke with the mother of the victim, who said her daughter was held captive in an Elk Grove apartment for nine days without clothing. We are not naming the victim or the mother due to the nature of the case and charges.

The mother further said her daughter was eventually able to escape the apartment and wave down a car. The driver of that car let the victim use a phone to call 911 while she waited in the vehicle for law enforcement officials to arrive.

Stockton police said Elk Grove police officers found the victim and took the suspect into custody. Frank Rathel Hicks, 41, was arrested on Thursday and faces various charges including rape, kidnapping, assault and depriving someone of their personal liberty.

Additionally, the mother said there was another female victim in the apartment with her daughter who was also rescued.

CBS Sacramento reached out to the Elk Grove Police Department for further comment. They only said it was an ongoing investigation and they could not provide any more details at this time.