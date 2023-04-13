Police: Shooting that left 1 injured in Elk Grove neighborhood was isolated incident

ELK GROVE – Police now say that the suspected shooter in an incident in an Elk Grove neighborhood on Monday was 13 years old.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. along Fangea Court, a little off of Laguna Boulevard and Laguna Park Drive.

Elk Grove police officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of shots fired. Police also got reports that several people were fighting.

Man shot during altercation earlier today and is expected to survive. All involved parties have been identified. This was an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers found a man who had a gunshot wound at the scene. His injury was considered non-life-threatening, police say, and he was taken to the hospital.

Police have identified all parties involved and say that the incident was isolated.

On Wednesday, Elk Grove police identified the shooter as a 13-year-old boy. No other details about the incident have been released.

An investigation remains ongoing, Elk Grove police have said.