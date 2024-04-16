Former Elk Grove elementary school employee accused of inappropriately touching, communicating with student

ELK GROVE — A former campus supervisor at an Elk Grove elementary school was arrested on accusations of touching and communicating inappropriately with an 11-year-old student, authorities said Tuesday.

David Martinez, 49, turned himself into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Monday and his bail was set at $200,000, the Elk Grove Police Department said. He faces charges of communicating with a minor with sexual intent and committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

The Elk Grove Unified School District said the student at Helen Carr Castello Elementary reported the inappropriate activity to staff. The district then notified the police and placed Martinez on administrative leave.

Martinez also worked in the after-school program at Franklin Elementary School. No other victims were reported, but police ask that anyone with information contact the department.