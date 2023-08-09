Elk Grove domestic violence leads to arrest of man and his mother

ELK GROVE — An Elk Grove man is facing an attempted murder charge after assaulting his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun following an encounter that also led to the arrest of his mother, police said Wednesday.

Xiu Liu, 37, also faces charges of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and various drug charges. His mother, Yu Weng, faces charges of making criminal threats, possession of a short-barreled rifle, preventing or dissuading a victim from reporting, and various drug charges.

It all happened early Friday morning at a home where Liu and Weng lived together. The victim, who had been in a relationship with Liu for several years, did not live there, Elk Grove police said.

Prior to the alleged assault by Liu, the victim was involved in a dispute with Weng which led to Wend slapping the victim, police said. Liu allegedly then pushed the victim to the ground and strangled her.

As this was happening, the mother and son reportedly threatened to harm the victim's family if she contacted authorities to report what happened.

Liu then moved the victim, against her will, to another room where the assault continued, police said. This involved Liu pointing a gun at the victim and threatening her again.

The victim was able to briefly call 911, and it was a hang-up that led police officers to respond. Liu and Weng were both detained at the home.

Weng asked for a jacket to keep warm and agreed to let the officers take her back inside the home to get it. Once inside, the officers spotted a short barrel rifle in the living room.

Once a search warrant was obtained, detectives located two additional guns, more than $135,000 in cash, two pounds of a suspected controlled substance, and more than 50 pounds of processed marijuana ready for sale.

Liu and Weng have since been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and are held without bail.