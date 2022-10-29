Elk Grove Dog "Zeus" that bit three people, including a police officer, euthanized

SACRAMENTO - The dog named "Zeus" which was declared dangerous by the city of Elk Grove, has been put down, despite desperate pleas from its owner.

The owner had appealed several rulings to euthanize the German shepherd after it bit three people, including a police officer.

According to the City of Elk Grove Animal Services, the first unprovoked attack on a resident happened on May 16, 2022.

Zeus Faryal Kabir

After the attacks, two hearings were held by two separate independent hearing officers on June 8, 2022, and August 15, 2022, animal services said. The first hearing officer confirmed that the dog was properly designated as a dangerous animal and imposed keeping restrictions for the animal. The second hearing officer concluded that the owner didn't comply with mandated keeping restrictions, that the dog bit a police officer, and ordered the dangerous animal to be humanely euthanized.

The city waited almost two months to allow time for the owner to pursue legal action, but the owner wasn't able to do so. Continued housing of the dangerous animal was not in the public or the animal's interest, animal services said. They decided that euthanizing the dog was the best decision.

The city issued a statement tonight reading, "The humane euthanasia of the dangerous animal was necessary and appropriate in this instance."