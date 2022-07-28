Elk Grove city council votes down proposed homeless development

City of Elk Grove votes down plan to build homeless housing complex

ELK GROVE - There is controversy in Elk Grove over a housing development for homeless people. It was voted down by the city council Wednesday night.

Residents who live near the proposed development say it's not a good fit. Some even say they're afraid.

Jackie Perez is a florist, fearful of what her future holds.

"I'm really worried if they do it, life is going to change in Elk Grove," she said.

Her business, Jackie's Flowers, sits next to an empty lot where a 60+ units permanent, supportive housing complex is proposed. It's aimed at getting the homeless off the streets.

"I don't know what's going to be there, but I don't want to take the risk," said someone at a recent city council meeting.

The council chambers were packed for a hearing on the complex, which was initially denied by city planners for violating a zoning code that does not allow residential units on the ground floor...

"The project is located in an area that is covered by what we call the OldGgrove Special Planning Area," said Antonio Ablog, the Elk Grove planning manager.

"And so theyre getting into a technical fight," said Sacramento Housing Alliance Executive Director Kendra Lewis.

Lewis supports the project, calling it the type of affordable permanent housing with services that housing advocates strive for.

"It's a perfect project for what we need in our region," she said.

This housing complex hearing comes just after the city passed a strict anti-camping ordinance, banning encampments of four or more people on city streets.

For Jackie Perez, this housing solution is hitting too close to home.

The developer says she is disappointed and will take a new look at the site to see what else is possible.

