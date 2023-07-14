Elk Grove chiropractor Jeffrey Labrado accused of sexually assaulting teenage patient

ELK GROVE - A chiropractor in Elk Grove has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage patient.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, on Thursday, Elk Grove Police Department detectives, following their investigation, arrested 57-year-old Jeffrey Labrado for the sexual assault of a 17-year-old patient. They say that back in April 2023, the victim was assaulted while being treated by Labrado at the Elk Grove Chiropractic Office on East Stockton Boulevard.

Labrado is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of sexual penetration with a foreign object by force or fear, sexual battery, and indecent exposure. His bail was set at $300,000.

At this time, it is unknown if there are additional victims. Police urge Anyone with information regarding this incident or others to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at (916) 627-3732.