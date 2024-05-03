Search on for 2 suspects in Elk Grove bank robbery

ELK GROVE -- Police are searching for two suspects they said got away with an undisclosed amount of money after a bank robbery in Elk Grove Thursday morning.

Officers said the suspects entered a US Bank located in the Creekside Plaza at the corner of Elk Grove Florin Road and Bond Road around 10:20 a.m. The suspects approached a teller and one suspect pointed a sun at the employee and demanded money.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects took off out of the bank. They were last seen on foot.

Elk Grove Police Department

The suspects were described as two Black men in their 20s.

One suspect was about 5'5" and was wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, a blue face covering and was armed with a gun. The other was about 5'10" wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.