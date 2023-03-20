Watch CBS News
Elk Grove awarded $6.8M grant to construct pedestrian bridge over Hwy. 99

ELK GROVE — The City of Elk Grove has been awarded a $6.8 million grant to construct a bicycle and pedestrian bridge crossing over State Route 99 at Laguna Creek.

City of Elk Grove

The grant comes through the Regional ATP program.

The City's application was ranked the highest in the SACOG region, according to officials. The grant, combined with prior grant funding received and Congressional Appropriation, will fully fund the project.

The bridge project will also include a trail extension to the east that will connect to the Camden Trail, creating a continuous 7-mile trail segment within the City. Construction is anticipated to start in 2026.

The new bridge will provide a safe and convenient route for cyclists and pedestrians to cross over State Route 99. It will also improve access to the Laguna Creek Trail, which is popular among joggers, walkers, and bikers.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 11:28 PM

