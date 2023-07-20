$25 July adoption event for cats, dogs held at Elk Grove Animal Shelter

ELK GROVE — The warm weather is bringing a kitten explosion to Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Animal Shelter is putting on a "Christmas in July" promotion to keep up with the summertime surge.

The shelter is seeing kennels fill back up as quickly as they can empty them.

"We are at a point where every single kennel is occupied," Koreena Walsh, volunteer and events coordinator with Elk Grove Animal Shelter said. "We're splitting kennels in half to house kittens, which is really a space that is not acceptable for long-term housing."

Walsh said the shelter is on track to have double the number of kittens brought in compared to last year.

In an effort to get adopters through the door, the kennel is putting up its Christmas tree and dropping adoption prices for its "Christmas in July" promotion.

All cats and dogs are available for adoption for $25.

"So far, that's been really helpful," Walsh said. "I think in the first three days of the promo, we've already done maybe 20 kitten adoptions and 10 dog adoptions."

They need that outflow to continue and increase, as being at "over capacity" has become their new normal.

The Elk Grove Animal Shelter has a list of animals available for adoption on its website.