Elk Grove animal shelter holding "Adoptober Fest" where adoption fees are 0$

ELK GROVE – Adoption fees are being waived for all animals at the Elk Grove animal shelter through next week.

The promotion is part of the shelter's Adoptober Fest.

According to Elk Grove Animal Services, the shelter has more than 100 adoptable animals – including 90 cats/kittens and 38 dogs. As of Thursday, there was also a rabbit up for adoption.

Animals that get adopted will be spayed or neutered, and will also get a microchip and flea/tick prevention. The animals will also be dewormed and up-to-date on their vaccinations.

We don't wait long before finding a new reason to celebrate at the Elk Grove Animal Shelter. Join us for Adoptober Fest,... Posted by City of Elk Grove Animal Services on Thursday, October 5, 2023

People looking for their next pet will need to be 18 or older and will need to show a valid ID.

Animal shelters across the Sacramento area as well as around the U.S. have been struggling with overcrowding, in particular after the pandemic.

Elk Grove Animal Services' Adoptober Fest runs from Oct. 3 to Oct. 15. The shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sundays.