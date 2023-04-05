Electric buses are coming to Tahoe as early as 2025

PLACER COUNTY -- The Tahoe Truckee Area Transit (TART) system will soon have four electric buses to add to its fleet, according to a news release by Placer County.

3d rendering group of EV charging stations or electric vehicle recharging stations Getty Images/iStockphoto

This is part of the county's effort to convert to a zero emissions fleet by 2040, as per the Zero Emissions Bus Rollout Plan that was approved by the Department of Public Works on Tuesday.

These all-electric buses are expected to be delivered in 2025, and more new zero emissions buses are expected to be added throughout the county in the coming years.

Will Garner, Deputy Director of Public Works, said, "By 2029, every bus we buy has to be zero emission. We can have conventional buses in our fleet at the same time but each of those will need to be replaced by zero emission buses by 2040."

The county is also rolling out plans for charging stations in bus yards in Auburn and Truckee.