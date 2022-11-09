Election results 2022 California - AP projects: Voters approve Prop 28, providing about $1 billion to arts, music education

What is Prop 28? What is Prop 28? 02:30

AP projects California's electorate approves Proposition 28, the measure funneling massive amounts of money to fund arts and music education in the state's public schools.

"Arts and music education plays a critical role in helping children learn, develop and achieve in school and later in life," supporters wrote in the official ballot argument.

California requires public schools to offer nine years of art and music education to graduate high school. However, when budgets are tight many school districts make drastic cuts to their arts and music programs. These cuts especially affect students in economically disadvantaged schools.

Beginning next year, the measure will require the state to provide guaranteed arts and music funding in K-12 public schools, including charter schools.

According to the state analyst, the funding will equal 1% of the required funding public schools received last year. The initiative is expected to cost California about $1 billion annually.

"In California, school are underfunded when compared to the national average," said Dr. Fernando Guerra, a political science professor from Loyola Marymount University. "You get poor kids — Latino and African Americans — getting less arts education. Most educators will tell you that is a real significant hit and it impacts other aspects of their education."

While a majority of the total funding will go to schools based on their enrollment, 30% will go to schools serving low-income students.

No argument against Prop 28 was submitted to the state's official voter guide, however, critics claim that it pulls funding from core education programs, like reading, writing and math.

"Critics say that while arts and music are important and worthy causes to fight for, this proposition presses a costly earmark within the state's education budget, diverting funds, nearly $1 billion annually from poor education programs that are already suffering," said Sara Sadhwani, a professor of politics at Pomona College. "Like reading, writing and math."

The proposition states that at least 80% of the new funding must be used to hire staff and will require principals to formulate a plan for the funding they receive. School districts and charter schools that have less than 500 students do not need to follow this requirement.

For more election results click here.