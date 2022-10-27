Sacramento County using Apple AirTags and more to increase election trust

What's being done to prevent voter fraud in Northern California

SACRAMENTO — Vote-by-mail is underway as the November election inches closer, and it is not only issues and candidates on voters' minds.

Election integrity is center stage following the 2020s presidential election.

Out of the more than 800,000 vote-by-mail ballots Sacramento County sent to registered voters, it says about 60,000 came back so far.

Many voters told CBS13 they trust the system despite claims of an unfair presidential election in 2020.

"Well, so far, they haven't proven a damn thing," said Phillip D. Bangs of Citrus Heights.

It was legitimate, James Wycoff, a Folsom voter. "It's been proven by numerous, numerous investigations from both parties."

Though, the reality is election deniers are thrusting election integrity into the spotlight.

So, what is being done to ensure no one votes more than once?

"A lot of those procedures around the voter registration database — maintaining that database and updating it in real-time as people are voting, as people submit their ballots," said Kim Alexander, Founder and Executive Director of the California Voter Foundation.

The voting advocacy group outlines other checks and balances to prevent voter fraud.

Every vote-by-mail ballot comes with an identification envelope, Alexander said.

If for whatever reason, you need a new one, an election office will cancel it and reissue a ballot.

Sacramento County explains how manipulating its voter registration database would be challenging since it is able to track any movement within its voter files.

However, a new measure in place this election is how it is responding to concerns about transporting ballots.

"We're actually employing Apple AirTags so we can track the ballots in real-time — from where they were supposed to be to where they coming back to our office," said Janna Haynes, a county spokesperson.

Every ballot requires a voter's signature.

CBS13 asked Sacramento County how does it verify no one is forging signatures?

"So that's where the signature check really comes into play. Is that we have the signature that you registered with or your DMV signature," Haynes said. "And we're comparing it literally with our eyes to the signature that is on the envelope."

Election officials and voting advocates acknowledge voting options and technology have changed.

Just not the fact that people can only vote once.