2 detained after elderly woman found dead in Sacramento-area home

By Richard Ramos

ARDEN-ARCADE — Two people were detained after a woman was found dead inside a Sacramento-area home, authorities said Friday. 

The scene was along American River Drive, east of the Fair Oaks Boulevard and Watt Avenue intersection.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office described the decedent as an elderly woman and said she was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Her name has not been released.

A concerned neighbor called the sheriff's office to request a welfare check due to not having seen the woman for a couple of days, authorities said. When deputies arrived to check on the woman, two people opened the door.

Investigators did not release any details on those two people, who were detained at the scene. No official arrests were announced.

