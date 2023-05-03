Elderly woman, 90, killed by vehicle while walking outside of crosswalk in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL — An elderly woman who was walking outside of a crosswalk was killed by an oncoming vehicle in Carmichael, authorities said Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento division said it happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Fair Oaks Boulevard near Walnut Avenue.

The driver — a 20-year-old woman in a Honda Accord — was traveling on Fair Oaks approaching Walnut when she struck the 90-year-old pedestrian.

Investigators said speed was not a factor and the driver is not suspected of a DUI. No arrests were made.

The 90-year-old has not yet been identified.