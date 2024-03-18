El Dorado County wine growers upset over cannabis grow's green light: "This has to be revisited"

SOMERSET — El Dorado County wine growers are upset over the rising number of cannabis grows. They understand marijuana is legal, but where it's being cultivated is causing concern – and a new cannabis application sparked outrage.

For a quarter of a century, Randy Rossi, has run Saluti Cellars, a Somerset winery and event venue. Rossi is part of what's called the Fairplay American Viticultural Area.

"You have to petition the federal government to recognize it," Rossi said. "You have to have certain characteristics in your soil. Climate, even cultural considerations, are given."

He takes pride in that label but said what's planned is becoming a growing problem. A cannabis cultivation nearby on Perry Creek Road just got the green light from the county.

Rossi represents two associations opposed to the seven-acre project and says it will impact the brand they've built, create safety concerns and cause long-term water worries because cannabis plants use ten times the amount of water grapevines use.

"That's a huge number for us and we're going to fight this," Rossi said.

El Dorado County says there are 12 approved commercial cannabis projects. Nine are a mix of retail, distribution and delivery. The rest are cultivation. This most recent application was approved. Another has been in operation for a year, and one is in the works. All are legal because the county allows up to 150 cultivation grows.

Chris Perry, the county's assistant director of planning, said the ordinance combined with more strenuous regulations codified in 2019.

"Everything gets multiple sets of eyes. In fact, when a project application comes in, it receives what we call agency review," Perry said. "So not just planning and building but outside agencies, fire, school district, others including the State of California."

Perry said all cannabis-approved projects do not rise to the level of further environmental review. Even so, "the board of supervisors just approved the establishment of an ad-hoc committee to look at the cannabis ordinances and that's going to kick off here in the next couple of months," Perry said.

Rossi said millions are on the table. That's why wine growers are pouring their efforts into getting the word out.

"This has to be revisited. This can't be done without consideration," he said. "[We're] one of two of the biggest agricultural crops in the county, we're quite upset and not done with this."

The county's decision on the Perry Creek Cannabis Project can be appealed again within 90 days in superior court.