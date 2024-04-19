El Dorado County teenager hit by truck during school hours

Teenager hit by truck during school hours in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY – A teenager was hit by a truck earlier this week in the middle of the school day near an elementary school and a high school.

According to the California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer Andrew Brown, it happened Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Oak Dell Road.

Brown said a 17-year-old driving a Dodge Ram hit a 17-year-old pedestrian.

"The pedestrian suffered major injuries, or suspected major injuries, and was transported to a local hospital via helicopter," Brown said.

It happened near Charles Brown Elementary School and Union Mine High School. Brown said the CHP is still trying to piece together what led up to the teenager being hit.

Heather Hagen lives in the area and said the accident happened right in front of her house.

"There was a fire truck in the road right in front of my fence, and I went out and looked and there was an accident, and there was golf carts on each side of the road which confused me," Hagen said.

We asked the district whether the golf carts were being used by school security and whether the student was supposed to be off campus at the time.

They would only provide a statement saying, in part:

"A situation occurred on April 16th during which district staff attempted to contact students to fulfill the district's obligations to maintain student safety with proper supervision. The district will continue to fulfill its obligations to properly and safely supervise students."

Hagen said this isn't the first time something like this has happened that close to her home.

"I am a parent, and a concerned parent, and I can only imagine if that happened," Hagen said.

She said the 45-mile-per-hour speed limit in that area is still too fast for how close it is to schools.

"There are kids constantly on this road, right here, every day," Hagen said.

The condition of the teenager who was hit is still unknown.