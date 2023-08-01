Critical pipe along Highway 50 in El Dorado County sill damaged by winter storms

EL DORADO COUNTY — Crews in El Dorado County are rushing to repair a large pipe damaged by this winter's historic snowfall.

The winter's deep freeze hid the damage done to a huge pipe along Highway 50.

"Normally, our maintenance crews get in there and service the area, usually mid-April," said Jon Money, engineering manager for the El Dorado Irrigation District. "This year, the snow just prohibited them from getting in there until almost the middle of June."

Money said the pipe was cracked, smooshed in some places, and even shifted slightly downhill.

The pipeline takes discharge from Echo Lake for consumptive use and hydroelectric production. It was built in the 1920s and was nearing the end of its run, but the damage pushed officials to replace it on an emergency basis. The cost of the project will run about $1.3 million.

"They'll basically put two pads in to access the pipeline alignment and then they'll go through and start pulling out the old pipe, start putting in the new pipe," Money said.

Construction on the project is set to begin after Labor Day and be completed by October.