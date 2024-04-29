El Dorado County leaders discuss putting transitional housing near Placerville jail

PLACERVILLE — El Dorado County leaders and the City of Placerville are discussing plans to further address the area's homeless population.

Last week at a board meeting, the county Board of Supervisors discussed a potential plan to put the permanent homeless navigation center and transitional housing near the Placerville jail.

Wendy Thomas, county District 3 supervisor, said the permanent homeless navigation center is nothing new.

"What is new is this new location and the ability to expand to 10 or 12 additional houses or tiny homes, so to speak," Thomas said.

The county originally planned to move the permanent location close to the temporary location on Fair Lane but realized over time that they would need more space.

"As we get folks stabilized and as they wait for permanent housing, we realized that we needed that next step from the navigation center as an additional place for them to go as they wait for their own house or apartment," Thomas said.

Thomas said the county has not seen a substantial increase in homelessness over the years, which is a good thing.

"That said, because the county has been new to the table in addressing homelessness, we haven't been able to move folks out of it," Thomas said.

County leaders are talking about putting the permanent navigation center and transitional housing on a lot on 300 Forni Road, which is next to the Placerville jail.

"I think this problem exists everywhere and the biggest challenge everybody has is everybody wants a solution and no one wants it in their backyard," Placerville Mayor Jackie Neau said.

Thomas said the county wants to have continued conversations with city leaders, community members and businesses about the logistics of this project.

"Placerville is about 5% I think of the population of El Dorado County and I've always said we are a piece of the puzzle, we do have a part to play but we need to not be the entire solution," Neau said.

County and city leaders plan to meet on Wednesday, May 1 to discuss the details of this proposed project and answer any questions.