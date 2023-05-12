El Dorado County elementary school janitor facing multiple counts of sex acts with a child under 10
CAMINO — A 61-year-old elementary school janitor in El Dorado County is facing multiple counts of committing sexual acts with a child under the age of 10, authorities said Friday.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Slager, of Pollock Pines, was taken into custody Friday.
Slager worked in Camino, though, investigators said none of the identified victims were enrolled at Camino School or within the Camino Unified School District.
Slager was booked into the EL Dorado County Placerville Jail and is being on bail of $2,000,000.
