El Dorado County middle school dance forced to cancel amid major power outages

SOMERSET — Multiple power outages in El Dorado County left thousands in the dark Friday evening and forced a cancellation of one middle school event.

Pacific Gas and Electric said more than 1,100 customers across Placerville and Shingle Springs experienced outages shortly after 3:30 p.m., while a second outage shortly after 4:15 p.m. affected more than 2,700 additional customers across the communities of Somerset, Mount Aukum and part of Placerville.

PG&E said crews were at the scene of both outages Friday evening, though, a cause for either has not yet been determined.

Pacific Gas and Electric

Among those affected by the outages was the Pioneer Union School District. Due to the impact on the county, the district said it was forced to cancel its school dance that was supposed to be held Friday evening.

"Due to this untimely power outage that is affecting a large area and multiple power outages within the county, we are making the sad decision to cancel the middle school dance this evening. We are so sorry, we were looking forward to hosting this event," the district said in a Facebook post.

According to PG&E's website, the first outage was expected to be restored by 11:15 p.m., while the second outage had an estimated restoration time of 1:45 a.m. Saturday.