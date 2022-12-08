El Dorado County has first flu-related death in almost three years

El Dorado County has first flu-related death in almost three years

EL DORADO COUNTY -- Public Health officials in El Dorado County have revealed that a resident's death was caused by seasonal influenza.

"This flu-related fatality is a painful reminder that COVID-19 is not the only illness threatening the most vulnerable among us," said El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams. "Besides COVID-19, cases of other respiratory illnesses are occurring in much greater numbers this fall than we've seen in several years. Continued vigilance to prevent the spread of infectious illnesses in our communities remains important for everyone."

Officials say that the death happened in November and is the first to happen in El Dorado County since February 2020.

Nurses with the El Dorado Public Health Division are offering free walk-in Flu/COVID vaccine clinics across El Dorado County and on specific days at Public Health offices in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe.

Dr. Williams says that people at risk for complications from the flu, and their close contacts, are encouraged to be vaccinated. Risk factors for complications include being under age 5 or over age 65, being pregnant, having chronic health conditions (like asthma and other lung diseases, diabetes, neurological disorders, and heart disease), or being morbidly obese.

Public Health also offers Flu and COVID vaccinations by appointment at their Public Health offices. For more information about El Dorado County Public Health vaccinations, call (530) 621-6100 in Placerville or (530) 573-3155 in South Lake Tahoe. To find other sources for influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics, visit: https://myturn.ca.gov/clinic.html and https://www.vaccines.gov/.

