El Dorado County food bank moves to meet demand amid California storms

PLACERVILLE — Driving to meet demand, the Food Bank of El Dorado County may be coming to a location near you.

Whether you're getting fresh produce or pre-packaged goods, the food bank knows the need for groceries is great.

"I see when power outages are here, people seem to lose their food in fridges and freezers and they need to replace it," said Mike Sproull with the food bank. "So we're working on trying to do everything we can to make sure they have the food that they need."

Sproull rallied volunteers outside the library in Placerville as cars lined up for care packages of food.

"It's anybody that wants to come and needs food, we're not going to make rules. We're just going to help our neighbors," he said.

Cailey Carson and her dog, Banjo, were among the first in line.

"[It's] so helpful," Carson said. "We have two feet of snow at home and we haven't gotten out for about three days."

Those in attendance could pick up whatever they needed to feed their families.

The food bank already feeds around 10,000 people a month — that's up 40% from last year. This drive-through distribution site is one of several expected as more winter weather looms.

Organizers say they expect to go to Somerset next and then return to Georgetown. For more information about when and where that will happen, contact the Food Bank of El Dorado County.